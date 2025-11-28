Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

18:18 · 28 November 2025

Silver Sets Fresh Record Highs!

SILVER
Commodities
-
-

Silver has risen by almost 100 percent since the beginning of this year, hitting successive record price levels. The increase is driven both by fundamental factors, such as limited metal supply and strong industrial demand, and by macroeconomic conditions. The expected interest rate cut in the US, a weaker dollar, persistent inflation, and geopolitical tensions are increasing demand pressure on silver as a safe-haven asset.

Market structure further amplifies price movements. Capital inflows into ETFs and limited market liquidity mean that any large transaction can significantly impact prices. Record-low silver inventories in China constrain global supply and support further gains, while a high gold-silver ratio highlights silver’s relative performance compared to gold.

Currently, silver has surpassed the $56 per ounce level, setting new records and reflecting the market’s sensitivity to both fundamental and macroeconomic factors.

Source: xStation5

 

1 December 2025, 19:05

Daily summary: The beginning of December marked by a crash on the crypto market
1 December 2025, 15:02

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after weaker US ISM report 🔎
1 December 2025, 14:47

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after strong PMI manufacturing data from the US 📌
1 December 2025, 13:41

Crypto News: Bitcoin drops 5%📉 Market returns to sell-off mode

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app