BREAKING🚨US100 decline extends amid inflationary ISM report and tech stocks sell-off

Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are down nearly 0.9%, extending yesterday’s selloff. January’s ISM Services print came in slightly above expectations, but the beat was largely driven by a very strong (inflationary) prices component. In contrast, new orders and employment both declined. Earlier, the final S&P Global Services PMI was revised marginally higher versus the preliminary reading.
- U.S. ISM Services (January): 53.8 (vs 53.5 expected, 54.4 prior)
- Prices paid: 56.6 (vs 55.0 expected, 54.3 prior)
- New orders: 53.1 (vs 55.0 expected, 57.9 prior)
- Employment: 50.3 (vs 51.8 expected, 52.0 prior)
US100 (H1)
While the index briefly ticked higher after the ISM release, selling pressure remains dominant. Beyond Big Tech — with Meta Platforms and Nvidia among today’s decliners — shares of AMD are sharply lower (nearly -14%), Palantir is also down, and the broader tech sector, especially software, is deepening yesterday’s slide. Sell volume is prevailing, and the hourly RSI has fallen toward oversold levels. The pullback from the recent peak is roughly 1,000 points.
Overall, the ISM report does not look supportive for equities. It may reinforce the view among policymakers that inflation risks remain alive, while the “cost” of keeping policy hawkish could increasingly weigh on the labor market and activity in a U.S. economy that is already sending mixed signals.
Source: xStation5
Kongsberg Gruppen after earnings: The company catches up with the sector
Market wrap: European indices attempt a rebound after Wall Street’s record selloff 🔨
Is a recovery on the cards? A deep dive into why bitcoin is weighing on tech stocks
Morning wrap: Tech sector sell-off (06.02.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.