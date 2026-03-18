US Open: War Jitters and Hot Inflation Freeze Wall Street Sentiment

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Escalating Conflict: Israel’s strike on Iran’s massive South Pars gas field has triggered threats of retaliation against energy assets across the Persian Gulf. Brent crude surged over 5% today, touching $110 per barrel, while TTF gas jumped similarly to nearly €55/MWh.
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Inflation Surprise: An unexpected 0.7% m/m spike in February PPI suggests price pressures were accelerating well before the outbreak of hostilities.
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Fed Cornered: Markets have all but abandoned bets on 2026 interest rate cuts ahead of Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated address today.
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Escalating Conflict: Israel’s strike on Iran’s massive South Pars gas field has triggered threats of retaliation against energy assets across the Persian Gulf. Brent crude surged over 5% today, touching $110 per barrel, while TTF gas jumped similarly to nearly €55/MWh.
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Inflation Surprise: An unexpected 0.7% m/m spike in February PPI suggests price pressures were accelerating well before the outbreak of hostilities.
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Fed Cornered: Markets have all but abandoned bets on 2026 interest rate cuts ahead of Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated address today.
Market Overview Wednesday’s opening on Wall Street saw a sharp retreat, snapping a two-day relief rally. Investors are grappling with a volatile cocktail of macroeconomic data and geopolitical risk. It is worth noting that a roll-over of futures contracts will occur after today’s session; consequently, any jump at tomorrow’s open should be viewed as a technical adjustment rather than a sudden improvement in underlying sentiment.
The strike on Iranian midstream infrastructure has sparked a renewed surge in oil prices, which have climbed nearly 50% since the conflict began on February 28, and more than 70% year-to-date. The spectre of "sticky" inflation, compounded by a massive energy supply shock, fuels fears that the Federal Reserve will be forced to maintain a restrictive policy stance far longer than anticipated. While central banks may not immediately pivot back to active rate hikes—given the structural differences from the 2022 crisis—there is a growing consensus that hesitating in the hope of a swift "return to normal" could prove a policy error.
Technical Analysis: US500
The S&P 500 shed approximately 0.6% at the bell, erasing the optimism of the previous two sessions. The index is currently down roughly 0.5%, potentially forming a bearish engulfing pattern following yesterday’s bounce.
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Key Levels: A close below 6,700 could precipitate a retest of the demand zone above 6,600.
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The Roll Factor: Post-rollover, the US500 is expected to open roughly 50 points higher than the current March contract.
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Powell in Focus: Price action will likely be dictated by Jerome Powell’s rhetoric today. The critical question remains whether the Fed will flag the risk of a secular return to inflation or view the oil-driven supply shock as a transitory event that does not necessitate a shift in the broader monetary trajectory.
Corporate Briefing: AI and Semiconductors Defy the Broader Slump
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Micron Technology: The chipmaker remains a 2026 standout, buoyed by the memory boom. Markets are bracing for fiscal results due after the closing bell, which will serve as a litmus test for the sector.
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Optical Sector: Applied Optoelectronics (+9.5%), Lumentum (+10%), and Coherent (+6.4%) advanced sharply following the Los Angeles Optical Fiber Communications Conference, where management teams offered bullish guidance on AI infrastructure demand.
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Swarmer Inc: The AI-driven drone software debutant continued its meteoric rise, gaining over 90%. It currently stands as the most successful US IPO of the past year.
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CF Industries: The fertiliser producer initially fell 4.0% after Mizuho downgraded the stock to "underperform," arguing that the rally driven by the Strait of Hormuz blockade was overstretched. However, shares recovered into positive territory alongside rising oil prices; the stock is up 60% year-to-date.
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Lululemon: Shares remain under pressure following a forecast of a second consecutive year of declining profits, exacerbated by product missteps and a leadership vacuum.
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Digital Assets: Crypto-linked entities, such as Gemini Space Station, retreated after Citi lowered its Bitcoin price forecasts, citing sluggish legislative progress in the US.
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