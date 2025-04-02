BREAKING: US100 down 1.3% erasing gains on Trump massive tariffs announcement📉

Donald Trump has announced that a massive number of companies, including Apple and Nvidia, will be required to invest substantial amounts of money into developing domestic manufacturing and relocating production capacities back to the United States. The market sees this as a signal that the free cash flows of companies that have been manufacturing abroad could suffer due to the heavy domestic investment burden. The technology sector is reacting particularly panically to Trump's statement. A drop below 19,000 points no longer seems unlikely.
The Liberation Day pressures sentiments on Wall Street. Trump informed about 25% tariff on foreign autos, starting tomorrow. What's the most important, the US will impose minimum 10% across-the-board tariff on all imports.
- US will apply 20% tariff on EU and 34% tariff on imports from China.
- US to apply 30% tariff on imports from South Africa.
- US To slap 49% tariff on cambodia
- US to apply 31% tariff on Switzerland
- US to apply 10% tariff on imports from the United Kingdom.
- US to apply 32% tariff on imports from Taiwan.
- US to apply 24% tariff on Japan
- US to 46% tariff on vietnam
Trump informed that: 'The Reciprocal rate will be half their tariff rate. They won't be fully reciprocal. Nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the total, including non-monetary barriers.'
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
US100 (H1 interval)
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.