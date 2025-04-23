BREAKING: US100 extends gains to 4% after PMI data

United States - PMI Data for April: US S&P Global Manufacturing Apr P: 50.7 (est 49.0; prev 50.2)

- Services PMI: 51.4 (est 52.6; prev 54.4)

- Composite PMI: 51.2 (est 52.0; prev 53.5) An interesting data set: The manufacturing PMI remains above 50, contrary to expectations that sentiment would deteriorate. Importantly, this comes at a time of massive uncertainty regarding tariffs. On the other hand, the services PMI is down significantly, but remains above 50, indicating continued growth for the sector. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.