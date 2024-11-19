BREAKING: USDCAD dips after Canadian CPI data 📌

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for October:
- Trimmed CPI: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.4% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY;
- CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;
Canadian swaps market see 20% chance of 50 basis point BoC rate cut in December, down from 38% before inflation data.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
In October, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.0% year-over-year, up from 1.6% in September, with a smaller decline in gasoline prices playing a key role. Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 2.2%, consistent with prior months. Goods prices inched up 0.1% annually, while services grew 3.6%, marking a deceleration.
Monthly CPI rose 0.4%, with seasonally adjusted growth at 0.3%. House price growth and rent increases slowed slightly, while grocery prices accelerated for the third consecutive month. Regionally, CPI growth intensified in all provinces, and property taxes recorded a significant annual increase of 6.0%.
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.