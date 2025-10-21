BREAKING: USDCAD dips after Canadian CPI release 📌

Key takeaways Canada - Inflation Data for September

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for September: Core CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM;

CPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY;

Median CPI: actual 3.2% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

Trimmed CPI: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; Canada’s CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September (from 1.9%), largely because gasoline prices fell less than a year ago (-4.1% vs. -12.7% in August), while CPI ex-gas rose to 2.6% (from 2.4%). Additional upward pressure came from travel tours (-1.3% YoY after -9.3%; +4.6% MoM) and faster grocery inflation (+4.0% YoY, driven by fresh vegetables and sugar/confectionery), partly offset by slower clothing and footwear inflation (+0.8% YoY; -0.3% MoM). Overall CPI increased 0.1% MoM. Bank of Canada October rate cut chances dip to 74% from 86% before inflation data.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.