Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: USDCHF ticks up on lower-than-expected CPI in Switzerland

07:32 5 May 2025

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for April:

  • CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

  • CPI: actual 0.0% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY;

 

The lower-than-expected reading puts further pressure on the Swiss frank, as SNB is only one cut away from zero lower bound with their policy rate. 

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

06.05.2025
15:07

USDIDX slips 0.4% despite strong US Redbook department stores sales report 🗽

Comparable sales in U.S. department stores increased by 6.9% year-over-year in the month ending May 3, up from a 6.1% rise in the previous month. Despite...

 13:34

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower US trade balance data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for March: Trade Balance: actual -140.50B; forecast -136.80B; previous -123.20B; Imports:...

 12:13

Palantir shares down 9% despite strong Q1 2025 report and lifted guidance 📉

Palantir (PLTR.US) shares are down over 9% in pre-market trading in the U.S., despite the company delivering a very strong Q1 2025 report and raising its...
More news

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app