CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

15:32 · 6 November 2025

BREKING: US EIA gas change slightly higher than expected📊NATGAS loses

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: 33B (Forecast 31B, Previous 74B)

In the first reaction to EIA data futures on US natural gas, Henry Hub dropped as the data shows still lower demand & inventories build-up despite the start of the heating season.

 

Source: xStation5

