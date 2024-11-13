Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Can Trump save the FTSE 100?

08:44 13 November 2024

It’s not been a great first half of the week for UK asset prices. The FTSE 100 slumped 1.2% yesterday and fell to its lowest level since August. It outperformed other European indices, but it was still outshone by US indices, and they experienced a milder decline. However, at the start of trading on Wednesday, a recovery rally is taking shape. The pound has also suffered a bruising week so far, and GBP/USD is down more than 1%.

FTSE 100 in recovery mode

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on the back of large losses for big hitters like Vodafone, Fresnillo, Prudential and Anglo American.  However, the FTSE 100 is one of the only European indices in the green on Wednesday, as Astra Zeneca and Rio Tinto lead the recovery. The top performers on the FTSE 100 today are a broad mix of miners, pharma, insurance and retail, which may give this recovery some legs.

The question is why the FTSE 100 seems relatively protected from the stock market sell off, but the pound is the weakest currency in the G10 FX space this week? Stock markets are moving on the back of US politics and the unveiling of Trump’s economic agenda, but they are also moving on the back of earnings news. The FTSE 100 has outperformed the Eurostoxx 50 for Q3 earnings season. FTSE100 earnings have surprised on the upside, while earnings growth has disappointed so far for the European index. A stronger showing for Q3 earnings season, hopes that Trump will take pity on the UK and give us some sort of trade deal and immunity from tariffs, and political discord in Germany and the EU, is providing a shield for UK stocks, which may limit the downside if the global sell off continues.

Dollar destroys everything in its path  

The story for the pound is different. There has been a structural shift towards a stronger dollar that is destroying everything in its path. EUR/USD could reach parity, USD/JPY is close to intervention territory and GBP may head back towards $1.25 vs. the USD.  The FX market tends to concentrate on one theme at a time, and right now that is dollar dominance.

The pound is the weakest performer in the G10 FX space this week. GBP/USD has fallen more than 2% since Trump was elected. The pound and the euro have been hit hard by Trump’s election win, relative to other G10 currencies, because they are more exposed to Trump’s policy agenda. While there are hopes that Trump will look favorably on the UK, unlike the stock market, the FX market is not trading on hope at this stage.

FX market continues to discount Trump’s win

The FX market is straight forward: the dollar is king; the market is still discounting Trump’s win and there could be further to go. The dollar has surged higher since the start of October and the dollar index is now at its highest level since May. 107.50 is now a key resistance level.

The dollar is continuing its climb on Wednesday, and there is also volatility in the bond market. Sovereign bond yields in the UK and Europe are higher across the curve, however, US yields are rising at a moderate rate. Today’s CPI report in the US will be watched closely, however, we don’t think that today’s bond sell off is due to fears around October CPI. Headline CPI is expected to tick higher to 2.6% from 2.4%, and core prices are expected to remain steady at 3.3%. This is the first of two CPI reports before the next FOMC meeting, thus as long as it comes roughly in line with expectations, it may only have a limited impact on financial markets.

Higher yields on the agenda for the US

Overall, we think that the win for Trump will lead to higher yields in the US vs. Europe over the long term. US 10-year Treasury yields have risen by 33bps in the past month, that compares with 28bps for the UK and 11bps for Germany. In crude terms, this is a sign that Trump’s win could lead to strong economic growth in the US that is inflationary. The rise in UK bond yields is a mixture of fears over the Budget, and it could also be a sign that the UK economy could benefit from a Trump presidency, however, that theme is in its infancy, and we don’t think that it is a given at this stage that the US will look favorably on the UK. However, the weaker bond yields in Europe, could be a sign that the bond market thinks European economies could be left out in the cold by Trump.

Elsewhere, bitcoin is lower on Wednesday, although Dogecoin is higher, now that Elon Musk has been confirmed as one of President Trump’s hires for his administration and Musk is a big supporter of dogecoin. Klarna, the buy now pay later firm, has submitted plans to the SEC to list its shares in the US. There had been speculation that Klarna could list in the UK, however, this is another example of a tech company choosing the US over the UK. Trump may accelerate that trend, with the prospect of looser regulations and a booming stock market attracting IPOs to the US.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

14.11.2024
12:44

Fed Kugler signals that housing and other factors may complicate lowering US inflation 💵

Adriana Kugler, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors signalled today, that fighting with higher inflation in the US may be harder, however...

 12:40

ECB minutes indicate balanced stance of central bankers, EURUSD slightly higher

The transcript of the minutes of the ECB's last meeting, when the bankers decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (October 17), has just been...

 10:03

BREAKING: Eurozone GDP for Q3 in line with forecast

10:00 am GMT - Eurozone, GDP report for Q3. Actual: 0.9% y/y. Forecast: 0.9% y/y. Earlier: 0.9% y/y. GDP SA (Q/Q) Q3 P: 0.4% (est 0.4%; prev 0.4%) Eurozone...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator