Daily summary: Dollar recovers from yesterday's sell-off, equities gain on upbeat macro data (17.07.2025)

-
Wall Street heads toward a green close, supported by stronger-than-expected retail sales data (S&P 500: +0.4%; DJIA: +0.4%; Nasdaq: +0.8%; Russell 2000: +0.9%). Gains are led by technology, industrial, and consumer staples sectors.
-
US retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in June (forecast: 0.1%; prior: -0.9%), driven by auto sales and restaurant/bar spending.
-
New unemployment claims unexpectedly fell last week (221k vs. forecast 233k, prior 227k).
-
Former Fed member and potential Powell successor Kevin Warsh called on CNBC for a “regime change” at the Federal Reserve, criticizing current leadership for its inflation management and reluctance to cut rates. Warsh said the Fed’s “data-dependent” stance undermines its credibility and confidence in monetary policy.
-
GE Aerospace (GE.US) beat expectations and raised full-year 2025 guidance, posting Q2 EPS of $1.66 (forecast $1.43) and revenues of $10.2 billion (forecast $9.6 billion).
-
PepsiCo (PEP.US) also topped Q2 forecasts with strong international growth (EPS $2.12) and plans to expand low- and zero-sugar product lines.
-
European markets showed broad optimism, with German DAX (+1.5%), French CAC40 (+1.3%), UK FTSE 100 (+0.5%), Italian FTSE MIB (+0.9%), Spanish IBX35 (+0.8%), and Swiss SMI (+0.4%) all closing higher.
-
On forex, the US dollar strengthened (USDIDX +0.35%) after yesterday’s minor panic, boosted by data reinforcing Fed’s view that the US economy is “doing well.” The weakest G10 currency was the Australian dollar (AUDUSD -0.67%), hurt by weak labor data; Swiss franc also weakened (USDCHF +0.6%). The British pound held up best (GBPUSD -0.13%). EURUSD dropped 0.5% to 1.1584.
-
Gold dipped 0.3% to $3337 per ounce, while silver continued rising (+0.45% to $38.08). Platinum (+3.1%) and palladium (+2.9%) also gained.
-
Brent and WTI crude rebounded 1.1% and 1.5% respectively (Brent at $69.30/barrel). Natural gas fell 1% following the latest EIA report.
-
Crypto sentiment was mixed: Bitcoin declined 0.7% to $119,115, while Ethereum gained 1.1% to $3,420.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.