Chart of the day - Bitcoin (02.07.2025)

MicroStrategy has bought another 4,980 BTC for $531.9 million, bringing its total to 597,325 BTC

Metaplanet, a Japanese firm, purchased 1,005 BTC for $108 million, now holding 13,350 BTC, which places it ahead of companies like Galaxy Digital and CleanSpark in terms of Bitcoin ownership

The Blockchain Group increased its Bitcoin stash to 1,788 BTC and raised €4.1 million through share subscriptions. In 2025, it reported a staggering 1,270% return on its Bitcoin holdings.

Vanadi Coffee, a Spanish firm, got shareholder approval for a €1 billion Bitcoin investment plan, tripling its stock price. It’s now Spain’s first publicly traded company with Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Rex-Osprey will launch the first U.S. staked crypto ETF on Wednesday. It will offer Solana (SOL) exposure with staking rewards, using a C-corporation legal structure.

Robinhood rolled out new crypto features including staking for ETH and SOL, AI-driven insights, tax tracking tools, and deposit boosts. These are now available in both the U.S. and Europe.

Robinhood is also introducing tokenized U.S. stocks, crypto perpetuals, and staking in both regions. They’ve announced plans to build their own Layer 2 blockchain using Arbitrum technology.

Public and private institutions are buying Bitcoin at a record pace. A significant increase in investments has been observed in recent months in anticipation of favorable regulations in the U.S. and rising geopolitical tensions. The chart above shows only companies acquiring BTC directly, excluding ETFs. Source: XTB Research

Bitcoin is gaining 1.80% today, trading at $107,700. Yesterday’s declines were caused by a drop in market liquidity due to strong gains in the stock market. However, in the medium term, Bitcoin’s price is likely to be strongly supported by the recent weakness of the U.S. dollar. A breakout from the current consolidation zone could signal the formation of new all-time highs above $111,000. Source: xStation 5