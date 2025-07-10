Chart of the day - BITCOIN (10.07.2025)

Last week, Bitcoin’s price surged nearly 6%, and on July 9, the cryptocurrency briefly climbed to a new all-time high, surpassing $112,000. The rally triggered a short squeeze, forcing traders holding short positions in Bitcoin to close out nearly $200 million worth of bets—providing additional upward momentum. The crypto market is responding to optimistic sentiment on Wall Street and weakness in the US dollar, which naturally steers investors toward “anti-dollar” safe havens like Bitcoin.
- The total cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands near $3.5 trillion, compared to the record $3.73 trillion reached in December 2024, when altcoins were outperforming. This time, however, Bitcoin’s explosive move has also boosted sentiment among speculative tokens. Today, Trump Coin, Compound, and Ethereum (up nearly 2% above $2,800) are among the top gainers.
- On-chain data (Glassnode) shows that Bitcoin exchange reserves have been steadily declining since late April, dropping below 3 million BTC from over 3.1 million BTC observed in mid-March. According to Bitfinex analysis, the bull market foundations remain solid, with limited appetite for leveraged positions. A significant portion of buying activity is currently spot-driven.
Bitcoin (1-hour chart)
Interestingly, since the peak panic on April 2, Bitcoin has gained over 50%, mirroring the performance of Nvidia stock (NVDA.US). On days when the S&P 500 index declines, BTC often remains resilient and decouples from the broader stock market sentiment. At the moment, Bitcoin is holding near $111,400, still within striking distance of its ATH zone. Volatility remains relatively subdued, despite these record price levels.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.