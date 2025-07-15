Chart of the day - Bitcoin (15.07.2025)

Bitcoin hit new all-time highs on Monday, rising above $123,000 USD. The rally is being driven by several factors. First, a favorable macroeconomic environment is supporting sentiment in traditional financial markets. Second, strong institutional demand remains persistent. And third, the legislative process in the U.S. is finally gaining momentum. This week, lawmakers plan to debate and vote on three key bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act.
Global liquidity continues to support risk asset valuations. Source: xStation 5
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
ETF demand is at record highs, and an additional boost came yesterday when MicroStrategy purchased $472.5 million worth of Bitcoin. Source: xStation 5
Bitcoin (D1 interval)
Bitcoin has set a new all-time high above $123,000 USD. Today, we are observing profit-taking and a gap close on the CME exchange, which was formed over the weekend.
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.