Chart of the day - BITCOIN (26.11.2024)

- Bitcoin has slid nearly 8% from over $99,000 to $92,000 today; yesterday, ETFs experienced record net outflows of $438 million in months
- Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum is also losing ground, currently testing $3300; however, most altcoins are seeing limited discounts
- Microstrategy's (MSTR.US) stock has already suffered a discount since its peak of approx. 30%; stock loses 6.5% in pre-opening trade
The recent news of another purchase of more than 55,000 BTC by Michael Saylor passed through the market without an echo, and Bitcoin is nevertheless already losing about 8% from its historical peak. However, after such dynamic increases, historically, corrections usually went deeper and amounted to about 20% in bull markets. The value of options on BTC, on the CME exchange, has fallen nearly 11% in the last 24 hours, to $19 billion, which, combined with ETF activity, indicates that the sell-off is largely due to derivatives and the deleveraging process of an extremely optimistic market in recent times. Cardano is going to; however, the project is already losing almost 6% and has retreated to $0.9 from its peak at $1.12.
Bitcoin interval D1
A downward scenario would suggest a test of the area around $80k with pressure to erase the upward movement initiated by Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. We can see that the level of $80k per BTC is important not only because of the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the recent upward impulse, but also the 50-session exponential average (orange line). The first important support will be the area between $90K and $91K, from where demand can again try to lift prices near the psychological resistance at the level of $100K. Higher supply from ETFs indicates that selling pressure from long-term investors dominating spot selling statistics (still trading at high yields) has not been met with adequate demand; the selling of this group in recent weeks has been significantly 'cushioned' by BTC-buying ETFs.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.