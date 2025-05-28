Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart of the day - Bitcoin (28.09.2025)

10:17 28 May 2025

Bitcoin continues to consolidate near record highs above $109,000. The market's enthusiasm is driven by Bitcoin's growing popularity among institutions and businesses. However, retail investor engagement remains at historically low levels.

The Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency market is undergoing a new wave of institutional adoption and growing geopolitical relevance. MicroStrategy continues its aggressive accumulation strategy, now holding 580,250 BTC—nearly 2.8% of total supply—after its latest $427 million purchase. This move pushed the company's unrealized profits to over $22.7 billion. Meanwhile, other companies like The Blockchain Group and DDC Enterprise are also boosting their crypto holdings, with weekly capital inflows into ETFs reaching an impressive $2.9 billion.

Adoption and regulatory developments are also shaping the market. Thailand plans to allow tourists to spend crypto directly via linked credit cards, while Dubai is set to tokenize real estate worth $16 billion on the XRP blockchain.

On the flip side, regulatory uncertainty persists in areas like staking. U.S. banks are reportedly exploring the joint issuance of a stablecoin, which would likely be enabled by a new law under discussion. This represents further integration of traditional finance with DeFi technologies.

Yesterday, political headlines were stirred by reports of a new strategy from Trump’s company—Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US). The firm announced a $2.5 billion private stock offering to 50 institutional investors, aiming to create one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries among publicly traded companies. In response, Bitcoin's price briefly spiked to nearly $111,000 before retreating below $110,000.

Market News

29.05.2025
18:30

Daily Summary: Investors React to Nvidia Beat and Court Blocks Trump Tariffs

US equities initially surged to decline later on after mixed signals with the US500 flat, US100 down 0.3%, and US2000 rising 0.2% as strong Nvidia...

 18:10

Uber falls amidst Tesla Robotaxi program launch speculation 📉

Uber (UBER.US) losses today, with its shares falling by approximately 4.2%, amidst speculation surrounding the highly anticipated launch date of Tesla's...

 17:27

United Airlines announces partnership with JetBlue on the "Blue Sky" initiative ✈️

United Airlines (UAL.US) is up almost 4% today after announcing a partnership with JetBlue. As part of the new project, called "Blue Sky," the...
