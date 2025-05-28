Chart of the day - Bitcoin (28.09.2025)

Bitcoin continues to consolidate near record highs above $109,000. The market's enthusiasm is driven by Bitcoin's growing popularity among institutions and businesses. However, retail investor engagement remains at historically low levels.

The Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency market is undergoing a new wave of institutional adoption and growing geopolitical relevance. MicroStrategy continues its aggressive accumulation strategy, now holding 580,250 BTC—nearly 2.8% of total supply—after its latest $427 million purchase. This move pushed the company's unrealized profits to over $22.7 billion. Meanwhile, other companies like The Blockchain Group and DDC Enterprise are also boosting their crypto holdings, with weekly capital inflows into ETFs reaching an impressive $2.9 billion.

Adoption and regulatory developments are also shaping the market. Thailand plans to allow tourists to spend crypto directly via linked credit cards, while Dubai is set to tokenize real estate worth $16 billion on the XRP blockchain.

On the flip side, regulatory uncertainty persists in areas like staking. U.S. banks are reportedly exploring the joint issuance of a stablecoin, which would likely be enabled by a new law under discussion. This represents further integration of traditional finance with DeFi technologies.

Yesterday, political headlines were stirred by reports of a new strategy from Trump’s company—Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US). The firm announced a $2.5 billion private stock offering to 50 institutional investors, aiming to create one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries among publicly traded companies. In response, Bitcoin's price briefly spiked to nearly $111,000 before retreating below $110,000.

Source: xStation 5