Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (29.10.2024)

Key Market Statistics:

Bitcoin futures open interest on CME has hit a record 171,939 BTC ($12.2 billion)

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen over $1 billion in net inflows over the last three trading days

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led with $315.2 million in daily inflows

Bitcoin continues to demonstrate remarkable strength as it hits $71,000 and approaches its all-time high of $73,700, driven by unprecedented institutional interest and growing market optimism. The surge in price comes amid a perfect storm of positive catalysts, including record-breaking ETF activity and increasing political speculation around the upcoming US election.

Institutional Momentum:

BlackRock IBIT Daily Inflow: $315.19M

Whale Accumulation: 173,000 BTC in 2024

The institutional landscape has transformed dramatically, with US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs continuing to attract substantial capital. BlackRock's IBIT leads the charge, demonstrating the growing appetite among traditional financial institutions. This sustained buying pressure has created a strong foundation for price appreciation, while the derivatives market shows increasing confidence through rising CME open interest.

Market sentiment has been significantly influenced by the upcoming US election, with prediction markets showing strong odds for a crypto-friendly outcome. This political backdrop, combined with technical strength and institutional support, has created a powerful upward momentum in the market.

The broader cryptocurrency market demonstrates robust health, with the total market capitalization expanding significantly. Trading volumes have doubled, indicating increased participation across both retail and institutional segments. The meme coin sector, led by Dogecoin, has shown particular strength, possibly reflecting increased risk appetite among market participants.

VanEck's long-term outlook remains notably bullish, with projections suggesting Bitcoin could reach $2.9 million by 2050, based on potential central bank adoption and integration into global trade settlement systems. However, investors should remain mindful of near-term risks, including potential profit-taking at resistance levels and macro factors such as Federal Reserve policy decisions.

This rally's distinctive feature has been the clear institutional driving force, contrasting with previous retail-led movements. The sustained ETF inflows provide a more stable foundation for price appreciation, potentially indicating a maturing market structure that could support longer-term price stability and growth.

Bitcoin (D1 interval)

Yesterday, Bitcoin broke key resistance levels at July’s and May’s highs of $68,762 and $69,651.6, now approaching June's high of $71,065. It’s currently within 4% of its all-time high and holding near the weekly peak at $69,651.6. RSI suggests room for more gains, supported by MACD’s recent bullish divergence. Additionally, a golden cross was confirmed on Sunday as the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA.

Source: xStation