Chart of the day 📈Bitcoin rebounds above $76k trying to reverse the trend (21.04.2026)

- Investors are focusing on upcoming U.S.–Iran negotiations in Islamabad, scheduled ahead of a ceasefire deadline on Wednesday. Expectations of diplomatic progress have helped support overall market sentiment.
- Bitcoin’s gains also extend last week’s rally on Wall Street, where major stock indices advanced on easing geopolitical concerns and strength in technology stocks.
- For several months, the BTC market has shown a recurring pattern: rallies are often followed by quick pullbacks. This reflects a market capable of upward movement but struggling to sustain momentum once key resistance levels are reached.
- Bitcoin has also been supported by continued institutional interest and steady inflows into digital asset investment products.
- According to IG analysts, market volatility is also influenced by so-called whale activity. Large holders have been accumulating Bitcoin during dips, helping to limit downside pressure.
- Market attention is also turning to the confirmation hearing of Kevin Warsh, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for Federal Reserve Chair. Tuesday’s Senate hearing is being closely watched for signals on future interest rate policy.
- In his Monday remarks, Warsh emphasized the importance of central bank independence, but noted that the Fed should “stay in its lane,” focusing primarily on monetary policy rather than broader economic or political objectives.
- Beyond interest rates, investors are also assessing Warsh’s views on financial oversight, as his approach to regulation and market structure could influence the long-term development of digital assets in the U.S.
Bitcoin (D1 timeframe)
The move above $76,000 has raised hopes that the uptrend may continue, with Bitcoin potentially testing the $82,000–$83,000 range, where the EMA200 (red line) is located—a level that has shifted from support to resistance and has not been broken since October 2025. On the downside, a drop below the EMA50 (orange line), around $75,000, could signal a return to a bearish trend and profit-taking, with a possible stronger downward move toward the $60,000 level.
Source: xStation5
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