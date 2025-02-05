Chart of the day: CH50cash (05.02.2025)

The new session in Asian markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. Chinese markets are performing particularly poorly, with contracts based on China's top 50 companies, CH50cash losing nearly 2.5% and resuming trading after the recent New Year celebrations.
The reason for today's sell-off is a new update on trade tensions. U.S. Customs announced that U.S. tariffs will apply to both Hong Kong and mainland China. What's more, the White House announced the end of a tax exemption that allowed packages valued at less than $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free. The exemption had boosted the rapid growth of Chinese discount retailers such as Temu, allowing them to ship a wide range of low-cost products. The news is severely hurting the sales capacity of key Chinese retailers, which is why the sell-off in China includes a distinctly negative sentiment.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Another blow came with the news that the U.S. Postal Service will temporarily suspend acceptance of international parcels coming from China and Hong Kong until further notice. On the macro data side, the January Caixin Services PMI for China surprised on the downside with a reading of 51.0 (versus 52.2 in December).
CH50cash is currently losing 2.5% and is testing an important support point set by the 200-day exponential moving average, which could be a key aspect of the validity of the overall uptrend on the instrument in the long term. Shares of PDD Holding (PDD.US) are losing nearly 6% today before the market open. Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.