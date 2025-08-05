Chart of the day - Ethereum (05.08.2025)

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a so-called “crypto sprint” in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to implement the cryptocurrency policy recommendations published by the Trump administration. The joint initiative, named Project Crypto, aims to clarify regulatory oversight, simplify compliance requirements, and resolve the long-standing jurisdictional dispute between the two agencies. The CFTC emphasized its commitment to fast-tracking implementation, highlighting current actions such as the withdrawal of outdated guidance and stakeholder consultations. Acting Chair Caroline Pham described the project as the realization of President Trump’s vision to make the U.S. a global leader in the crypto space.
Key recommendations include the creation of a joint legislative process, the establishment of a regulatory sandbox, and the development of a framework that enables companies to offer multiple crypto services on a single platform. The White House also recommended that Congress grant the CFTC clearer supervisory authority over the spot market for digital assets that are not classified as securities. The SEC and CFTC plan to launch a consultation portal soon, reaffirming their commitment to clarity, consistency, and regulatory momentum.
Ethereum surged strongly yesterday on this news, though today the project is experiencing a pullback of nearly 1.70%.
Additionally, it's worth noting that we've just closed out an exceptionally euphoric July, during which Ethereum gained a total of 48.7%. Historically, however, the months of August and September have tended to be marked by declines.
