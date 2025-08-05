Read more
BREAKING: EURUSD muted after eurozone PPI data 📌

10:00 5 August 2025

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for June:

  • PPI: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;

  • PPI: actual 0.6% YoY; forecast 0.5% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY;

 

 

 

