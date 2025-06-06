Chart of the day - EURUSD (06.06.2025)

In light of today’s scheduled macroeconomic releases from the United States, the FX market’s attention will be entirely focused on the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report at 1230 PM (GMT). Therefore, we can expect heightened volatility on the EURUSD pair, especially if the labor market data surprises in either direction. A weaker-than-expected report could trigger gains for the pair, particularly considering that both the Eurozone GDP revision and retail sales figures surprised to the upside.

On the other hand, a strong NFP report could reinforce Tuesday’s JOLTS data and signal that despite the weaker ADP figures, the U.S. economy remains resilient enough that the Federal Reserve won’t risk a rate cut before Q4 2025. Such a scenario, combined with the continued strength of the U.S. economy, could support a downward move in the EURUSD pair and a rebound for the recently sold-off U.S. dollar.

United States, Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) change for May:

Actual: +126K vs +177K previous

Private sector: +120K vs +167K previous

Manufacturing: -5K expected vs +1K previous

Unemployment rate: 4.2%, unchanged

Average hourly earnings: +3.7% y/y vs +3.8% previous; +0.3% m/m vs +0.2% previous

EURUSD (D1 chart)

In a bearish scenario for the EURUSD, the double top pattern could provide bears with enough momentum to push the price back toward the 50-period EMA (orange line) around the 1.13 level. The key resistance zone is currently between 1.145 and 1.15.

Source: xStation5