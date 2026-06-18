Chart of the Day: GBPUSD ahead of BoE decision (18.06.2026)

​​​​​​Today's session on the GBPUSD pair is marked by significant uncertainty ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) decision. Yesterday, the pair slid from the 1.34 level to 1.33, hitting its lowest levels since early April, driven by the Federal Reserve's hawkish forecasts. It is worth noting that until recently, the Bank of England was considered a certain bet for interest rate hikes; however, due to a clear drop in inflation and a lack of pressure from oil prices, the situation is starting to shift. The market is closely monitoring every report, trying to assess whether British central bankers will choose to maintain their current course or perhaps signal a more cautious approach.

Inflation unexpectedly drops, strong labor market data

The latest inflation reading at 2.8% brought some relief, but it presents an ambiguous situation for the pound. On the one hand, lower price pressure theoretically gives the Bank of England breathing room and relieves the pressure for hikes that had persisted in recent months due to high oil prices.

The situation is further complicated by the latest labor market data. We are seeing a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, along with a stronger-than-expected increase in employment, but accompanied by rising wage pressure. Wage growth including bonuses remained at a clip of 4.4% YoY despite expectations of a decline, keeping demand-side inflationary pressure alive, an area where the central bank has greater leverage than over volatile factors like energy prices.

In the face of such conflicting signals, the GBPUSD pair remains under the pressure of volatility. Investors will look for clues in the post-decision BoE statement and the latest economic projections: it is the bank's future stance and its assessment of the economy that will determine whether the pound can defend its current levels or if it faces a deeper correction.

Technical overview

GBPUSD underwent a sharp correction during yesterday's session and fell below the 61.8% retracement of the recent upward impulse. It is worth noting that net speculative positions have dropped to an extremely low level, which over the past few months has acted as a support floor for the pound. If the market digests the Fed's hawkish tone and focuses on the decline in inflation expectations, the dollar could come under pressure. On the other hand, the BoE's stance will also be crucial. If a pivot also occurs here, this time towards a more dovish stance, there will then be room for a correction toward the recent March lows.