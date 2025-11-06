Chart of the Day - Gold (06.11.2025)

-
Gold breaches $4,000 amid market turbulence and US economic uncertainty.
-
AI-driven layoffs unexpectedly boosted gold's safe-haven appeal.
-
UBS ($4,700) and MS ($4,500) set high targets as the metal eyes a crucial technical breakout.
-
Gold breaches $4,000 amid market turbulence and US economic uncertainty.
-
AI-driven layoffs unexpectedly boosted gold's safe-haven appeal.
-
UBS ($4,700) and MS ($4,500) set high targets as the metal eyes a crucial technical breakout.
Gold has surged back above $4,000 per ounce, reaching its highest level since the start of the week. The price increase is largely attributable to heightened turbulence across financial markets and growing uncertainty surrounding the US economy. While the recent ADP and ISM reports indicated strong data, today's Challenger report showed a significant increase in the number of planned layoffs across the United States. Intriguingly, these job cuts appear to be a consequence of the AI revolution, rather than being solely linked to the recent government shutdown.
At present, we are still observing a net reduction in gold holdings by Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). However, the rebound seen yesterday and today may signal the return of market demand. The latest forecast from UBS, released in recent hours, suggests that gold should reach a level of at least $4,200 in the near term. Furthermore, should geopolitical turbulence persist, the metal could potentially touch $4,700 per ounce next year.
In contrast, a forecast from Morgan Stanley at the end of October indicated that the price of gold is projected to reach $4,500 per ounce by the middle of next year.
Technically, gold is currently consolidating within a triangle formation, yet simultaneously it appears to have ended the sequence of setting lower lows and lower highs. Conventionally, a triangle formation following such a steep decline might suggest a downward breakout and a continuation of the selling trend. Conversely, there is a current possibility of an upward breakout from the triangle. Crucially, gold has returned above the $4,000 mark and is trading above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Should gold successfully reclaim the last uptrend line and the 23.6% retracement level, the recent correction could be deemed to be fully over.
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
CAD Gains on Strong Canadian Labor Market Data 💡
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.