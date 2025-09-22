Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart of the day: GOLD (22.09.2025)

09:47 22 September 2025

GOLD maintained a clear upward trend at the beginning of the week after the dollar slowed its rebound following the Fed's decision. Prices reached a historic high of over $3,700 per ounce, benefiting from the expected series of interest rate cuts in the US and growing macroeconomic uncertainty in key global economies. In addition, long-term bond yields in the US, UK, and France are rising, prompting investors to increase their exposure to safe-haven assets. Central banks are accelerating their balance sheet expansion, and gold ETF inventories are at their highest since the end of 2022. Seasonally, September and October are conducive to dynamic movements in the gold market, especially when profit-taking follows the Fed's decision. 

GOLD and SILVER are among the best-performing commodities today, outshining OIL.WTI and NATGAS, which are typically more volatile on an intraday basis, based on historical data. 

The gold (GOLD) contract is hitting new historic highs today and maintaining a dynamic, long-term upward trend on the instrument. The most important support point remains the 50-day EMA (blue curve in the chart below), which since April this year has repeatedly been the point of activation of demand for the current trend, after which GOLD returned to growth. As long as the instrument remains above this barrier, the overall trend remains unchanged. 

 

Source: xStation a

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

23.09.2025
19:08

Daily Summary: Wall Street under pressure from tech sell-off 📉 Coffee down over 4%

PMI activity readings for September surprised markets: in France, there was a decline, while in Germany both the composite and services indices rose,...

 17:53

Speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Fed, comments today on the situation of the US economy. The Fed Chair points out that there is no risk-free policy path...

 17:12

United States Antimony Corporation Secures Government Contract. Company’s Shares Soar!

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY.US) has announced the signing of a significant contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, valued at up to $245...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app