Chart of the day: GOLD loses all its steam amid war and policy uncertainty 🟡 (09.04.2026)

Gold contracts have stalled despite yesterday's attempt to break above the local peak near $4,770 per ounce. The minimal volatility in the commodity—a primary driver of gains throughout 2025—indicates stagnant sentiment in the face of a fragile Middle East ceasefire and uncertainty regarding the future of U.S. monetary policy.

After forming an inverted hammer pattern yesterday, GOLD has flattened out at the $4,720–$4,730 level. The RSI remains neutral, sitting slightly below 50, highlighting a distinct lack of direction in what has been one of the most volatile markets in recent months. These same concerns are shaping 10-year U.S. Treasury notes (TNOTE, blue), which are "holding their breath" ahead of today’s PCE inflation reading. Source: xStation5

What is driving GOLD prices today?