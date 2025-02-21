Chart of the Day - HK.cash (21.02.2025)

The Hang Seng Index surged dramatically today, posting its largest single-day gain in recent months as Chinese technology stocks led a broad-based rally. The index closed up 3.7% at 23,362.09, with the tech sector experiencing its most significant jump in three years, primarily driven by Alibaba's stellar earnings report and growing optimism around China's AI capabilities.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Tech Sector Renaissance
Alibaba's shares soared nearly 14% after reporting impressive quarterly results, with revenue beating estimates and strong growth across its core businesses. The company's aggressive push into artificial intelligence, particularly CEO Eddie Wu's declaration of AGI development as their "primary objective," has reignited investor interest in Chinese tech stocks. The Hang Seng Tech Index rocketed 6.37% to levels not seen since early 2022, marking a decisive entry into bull market territory.
Tech Outperformance. Source: Bloomberg L.P.
AI Catalyst and Policy Support
The rally gains additional momentum from DeepSeek's recent AI breakthrough, which has prompted a broader reassessment of Chinese technology companies' potential in the global AI race. President Xi Jinping's recent meeting with Jack Ma and other tech executives has also bolstered sentiment, suggesting a more supportive regulatory environment for the sector's development. This shift in policy stance has helped drive a remarkable $1.3 trillion gain in Chinese stocks as global funds pile into the market.
Structural Reforms and Economic Transition
While the immediate market response is overwhelmingly positive, some analysts maintain a cautious stance. Lazard Inc.'s chief market strategist Ron Temple advocates a "rent don't own" approach, emphasizing the need for major structural reforms to sustain these growth spurts. This perspective gains relevance as Chinese officials, led by Premier Li Qiang, push for economic rebalancing toward domestic consumption and services sector expansion.
Forward Outlook
Looking ahead, the market's trajectory will likely be influenced by several key factors:
- The success of China's economic rebalancing efforts toward consumption-led growth
- Ongoing developments in US-China trade relations, particularly as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engages with Chinese counterparts
- The evolution of China's AI capabilities and its tech sector's global competitiveness
- The effectiveness of government measures to support private enterprise and capital markets
The current rally, while impressive, will need sustained policy support and concrete progress in economic reforms to maintain its momentum through 2025.
HK.cash (Interval D1)
Hang Seng, represented by HK.cash, is approaching its October high at 23,471. For bulls, the next resistance is set at the December 2021 high of 24,331, followed by the lower peak of a double top at 25,114. Bears, on the other hand, will attempt to break below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI is in the overbought zone, which could suggest a potential correction or cooldown. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to show bullish divergence. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.