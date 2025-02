FAQ

Are indices same as stocks? Indices and stocks are not the same thing. An index is a statistical measure of the change in a portfolio of stocks. It is not itself a stock, but rather a composite of the performance of a group of stocks. Stocks, on the other hand, are individual securities that represent ownership in a particular company.

Which index is best for trading? There is no one "best" index for trading. The best index to trade depends on your investment goals, risk tolerance, and other personal factors. Some popular indices for trading include the S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

What are the top 5 indices? It is difficult to rank indices, as different indices are designed to track different types of market segments and have different methodologies. Some of the most well-known indices include: S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, FTSE 100, Nikkei 225.