Chart of the day: NATGAS (06.01.2025) 🚨

Natural gas began trading in the new week with a sizable upward gap after a wave of cooling in the U.S. spread across much of the country. As the latest NOAA data shows, the cooling of temperatures relative to average values over the next 6-10 days is moving most to the lower East Coast, although the overall extent of the cooling is also expanding westward.
Nearly 60 million Americans were affected by severe snowstorm warnings on Sunday. Source: NOAA
Natural gas (NATGAS) has consistently maintained a technical uptrend supported by the upward-sloping exponential moving averages (blue, purple and gold curves on the chart). Significant cooling of temperatures should support the price of this commodity in the coming days, although it is worth remembering that gas stocks on a cumulative scale all the time remain in the 1- standard deviation zone of the 5-year trading range, so any large increases may be corrected by the market. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.