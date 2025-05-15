Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day: OIL (15.05.2025)

14:19 15 May 2025

Oil drops 3% in response to progress in nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S. After months of talks, both sides have made concrete declarations that could pave the way for increased Iranian oil exports, which have so far been restricted by U.S. sanctions.

Since the beginning of the year, oil prices have been under pressure due to weak demand, concerns over the global economic outlook, and rising production. Today's news of progress in talks between the two oil powers has further dampened investor sentiment. Tehran declared its willingness to forgo nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, while Donald Trump confirmed "significant progress" in the negotiations, stating that “both sides have essentially accepted the terms.”

So far, the U.S. has sanctioned Iranian companies exporting oil to China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that “the United States will target Iran’s main sources of revenue as long as the country continues to support terrorism.” Lifting the restrictions would grant Iran access to global markets, adding to the already growing oversupply.

After a week of gains, the topic of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. has lost momentum. Investors are gradually distancing themselves from the recent optimism and the idea of a sudden rebound in oil demand, halting the latest price recovery. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app