Chart of the day - US100 (24.10.2024)

The US100 closed yesterday with a loss of 1.60%, though the declines were partially reduced by the session's end. The sell-off was driven by technology and consumer companies. The biggest losers included Arm (-6.67%), Old Dominion Freight Line (-5.45%), CoStar (-5.27%), Palo Alto Networks (-4.76%), Qualcomm (-3.80%), Broadcom (-3.27%), and Meta Platforms (-3.15%).
Texas Instruments (TXN.US)
The only standout company in the index yesterday was Texas Instruments (TXN.US), which closed with a 4.01% gain, the highest from the US100 members. The semiconductor manufacturer released its quarterly report on Tuesday after the U.S. market closed. The company reported results slightly below expectations and issued cautious forecasts for Q4. The forecasted EPS is between $1.07 and $1.29, and revenues are expected to be between $3.7 and $4.0 billion, which is below analysts' expectations. However, demand for the stock was driven by solid sales to China, particularly in the automotive sector. CEO Haviv Ilan mentioned that the company is setting new sales records in China (especially for electric vehicle chips), and the outlook is promising.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
US100 (D1 interval)
Today, bulls are attempting to recover some of the losses, with US100 futures gaining 0.40% in the first part of the day. Improved sentiment is certainly supported by Tesla's (TSLA.US) strong results, which saw the stock rise as much as 12% in after-hours trading. From a technical perspective, the key support zone for the current downtrend remains at 20,000 points, while the upper resistance level is around 20,600 points.
Source: xStation 5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.