Chart of the day: US100 (27.01.2025)

The start of a new week in financial markets begins with sharp discounts on the US100 index in the face of possible changes in the balance of power in the booming artificial intelligence industry. The Nasdaq, as an index that brings together the world's most important technology companies in its structure, is currently losing 3% after Chinese company DeepSeek released public access to its DeepSeek V3 artificial intelligence model.
The DeepSeek company claims to have spent around $6 million to train the new AI model and took several months to do so, a mere fraction of the amount and time that US competitors had to spend to train the current artificial intelligence models of major technology conglomerates (as META's Llama). This information has caused some investors to begin to question the validity of the huge investment to date in the development of AI technology, which, at the same time and despite previous beliefs that Chinese competitors were stagnating in this area, was being developed much more cheaply and, it seems, similarly effectively. Source: DeepSeek
The scale of the declines on the US100 index today is really sizable, down as much as 3%. The range of declines has now allowed the index to break below the 50-day EMA (blue curve on the chart). From a technical point of view, however, the index is still in a long-term uptrend. Source: xStation
