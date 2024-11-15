Chart of the Day - US2000 (15.11.2024)

The Russell 2000 demonstrates significant vulnerability to monetary policy shifts, underperforming larger indices with a 1.3% decline as Fed Chair Powell's hawkish commentary dampens rate cut expectations. Small-cap stocks, traditionally more sensitive to interest rate changes due to higher borrowing costs and domestic focus, face renewed pressure as the timeline for monetary easing extends.
Key Market Statistics:
- Russell 2000 (IWM) down 1.3% following Powell's Dallas speech
- Fed Funds futures show 58% probability of December rate cut, down from 80%
- Five consecutive sessions of dollar strength (UUP)
The small-cap landscape has shifted dramatically following Powell's Dallas address, where he emphasized the economy's "remarkably good" performance and dismissed urgency for rate cuts. This stance particularly impacts small-cap companies, which typically carry higher debt burdens and rely more heavily on domestic economic conditions than their large-cap counterparts.
Estimated path of policy rate changes, Source: Bloomberg
Market sentiment has been significantly influenced by Powell's assertion that the Fed can approach rate decisions carefully, given current economic strength. The sharp reduction in December rate cut probability from 80% to 58% has created particular headwinds for small-cap stocks, which often benefit disproportionately from lower borrowing costs.
The broader market response shows a clear risk-off sentiment, with only the energy sector maintaining positive territory (+0.4%). The Russell 2000's steeper decline compared to large-cap indices highlights the enhanced sensitivity of small-caps to monetary policy expectations and their greater exposure to domestic economic conditions.
Fed policy projections now suggest a more gradual approach to rate cuts in 2025, with estimates pointing to just three quarter-point reductions. This outlook poses particular challenges for small-cap companies, which typically face higher borrowing costs and have less robust balance sheets than their large-cap peers.
This selloff's distinctive feature has been its disproportionate impact on small-caps, reflecting their heightened sensitivity to interest rate expectations and domestic economic conditions. The sustained dollar strength adds another headwind, particularly affecting small-caps with their predominantly domestic focus.
US2000 (H4 interval)
US2000 has been in a downtrend since the start of the week, losing 4.62% so far. Initial support lies at the mid-October high of 2307.9, with further support at the late October high of 2265.3 if bears push lower. RSI shows a bearish divergence, nearing oversold levels, while MACD is widening, also signaling bearish divergence. Source: xStation
