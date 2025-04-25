Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Chart of the Day - USDJPY (25.04.2025)

08:00 25 April 2025

The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar on Friday, with USD/JPY climbing 0.7% as Tokyo inflation data surged while trade tensions with the United States continued.

Inflation Surge Raises Rate Expectations

Tokyo's core inflation jumped to 3.4% year-on-year in April from 2.4% in March, exceeding forecasts of 3.2%. This marked a two-year high, pushing well above the BOJ's 2% target. Despite these pressures, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold rates steady at its May 1 meeting due to trade uncertainty, though analysts now see increased possibility of a rate hike by June or July.

Trade Tensions Impact Policy Outlook

President Trump's recent 25% tariff on Japanese auto imports and temporary 10% tariff on all Japanese goods have complicated the BOJ's decision-making. In response, Prime Minister Ishiba announced an emergency economic package including corporate financing support, gasoline subsidies, and utility bill relief.

Currency Diplomacy Continues

Finance Minister Kato met with US Treasury Secretary Bessent in Washington, agreeing to "constructive" currency dialogue while maintaining that exchange rates should be market-determined. Japan's top trade negotiator will visit Washington next week for further talks, with reports suggesting Japan may increase US soybean imports to address trade imbalances.

The yen has already strengthened about 9% against the dollar since January, with market participants watching closely for signals from both trade and monetary policy fronts.

USDJPY (D1)

USD/JPY is approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Bulls will aim to test the 30-day SMA, with a potential target at the 38.2% retracement level. Bears, on the other hand, will look to push the price below recent lows at 139. The RSI is forming a bullish divergence with higher highs, while the MACD is widening following a bullish crossover.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

25.04.2025
19:11

Daily Summary: Wall Street wavers after Trump remarks 🚩 Bitcoin hits 2-month high

U.S. stock indexes are rising during today’s session but gave back part of their gains following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump...

 18:33

Three markets to watch next week (25.04.2025)

The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...

 17:51

⚡Gold tumbles 2%

Gold prices (GOLD) have declined since the metal tested the $3500 area. Today’s session brings another strong downward move, with gold losing...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app