Chevron announces significant job cuts

Chevron (CVX.US) has announced a significant workforce reduction, affecting approximately 15-20% of its employees, which translates to around 6,000-8,000 jobs. According to company representatives, this move is part of a cost-cutting strategy aimed at improving cash flow generation rather than a sign of financial distress.
Over the past two years, Chevron has focused heavily on enhancing cash returns to shareholders. The company has conducted $30 billion worth of share buybacks, reducing its outstanding shares by approximately 10%. Additionally, since 2020, Chevron has accelerated its dividend growth rate, and with the current quarterly dividend of $1.71 per share, the implied dividend yield stands at 4.4%.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Chevron's stock price declined slightly by around 1.6% following the announcement. As a result, the price approached the $155 support zone. A trendline connecting previous local lows suggests stronger support at $151, further reinforced by the upper boundary of the October 2024 consolidation range. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.