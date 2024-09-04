Cocoa drops sharply since early September

The price of cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of September. This month alone, the price has fallen by about 8%, and the current situation resembles a similar situation that occurred after two previous sizable rollovers. After the rollovers, the price rose from $1,500 to about $2,000 per contract, and then there was a clear price drop (from 30 to 38%) and a test of the $7,000 level. Currently, the price is testing this zone, while if the price were to fall by 30% from the local high, then we could count on a test of the 78.6 retracement of the last upward wave at the level of about $5600. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 Looking at the 5-year and long-term seasonality, we are theoretically entering a period of decline for cocoa, which is related to the imminent start of the harvest season in October. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.