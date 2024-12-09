🍫Cocoa reclaims $10,000!

Cocoa surges over 4.6% to its highest level since April.
Cocoa prices continued their strong rebound initiated mid-last week after Maxar Technologies indicated in its weather report that the current drought in West Africa would negatively impact mid-season crop development, starting in April. The onset of seasonal Harmattan winds, bringing dry air, could further deteriorate second-half harvest prospects.
Despite higher cocoa deliveries to Ivory Coast ports compared to last year, exchange stocks remain at a 20-year low, below 1.5 million bags. Deliveries for the week of December 2-8 totaled 85,000 tonnes, the lowest since late October. Year-to-date deliveries stand at 819,000 tonnes, compared to 610,000 tonnes last year.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Cocoa prices surged more 4.6% today, firstly breaching the $10,000 level and the local peak from mid-June. Surpassing $10,295 marked the highest level since April 29th. If the price stays above $10,000, it will be the highest close since mid-June.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.