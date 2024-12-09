🍫Cocoa reclaims $10,000!

Cocoa surges over 4.6% to its highest level since April.

Cocoa prices continued their strong rebound initiated mid-last week after Maxar Technologies indicated in its weather report that the current drought in West Africa would negatively impact mid-season crop development, starting in April. The onset of seasonal Harmattan winds, bringing dry air, could further deteriorate second-half harvest prospects.

Despite higher cocoa deliveries to Ivory Coast ports compared to last year, exchange stocks remain at a 20-year low, below 1.5 million bags. Deliveries for the week of December 2-8 totaled 85,000 tonnes, the lowest since late October. Year-to-date deliveries stand at 819,000 tonnes, compared to 610,000 tonnes last year.

Cocoa prices surged more 4.6% today, firstly breaching the $10,000 level and the local peak from mid-June. Surpassing $10,295 marked the highest level since April 29th. If the price stays above $10,000, it will be the highest close since mid-June.