CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

COCOA surges 3.5% on momentum triggered by supportive Q1 grindings in Europe and Asia 📈

14:21 21 April 2025

Cocoa futures (COCOA) are rising nearly 4% today on the ICE exchange. The momentum, fueled by supportive data from Europe and Asia, continues. Last Thursday, cocoa prices surged sharply in response to the first signs of stronger-than-expected global demand. Since then, momentum has pointed to renewed bullish activity, with prices briefly testing the $8,800 per ton level today.

Data released on April 17 regarding Q1 cocoa processing in Europe showed a year-over-year decline of 3.7% to 353,000 tons. The drop turned out to be smaller than the market’s expected 5% y/y decrease. This indicates that higher prices have not caused a significant 'demand destruction.'

In Asia, grindings declined by 3.4% y/y to nearly 214,000 tons—again, a smaller drop than the anticipated 5% y/y. These reports could also indirectly support sentiment around shares of U.S. chocolate manufacturer Hershey (HSY.US), which are up nearly 1.5% in pre-market trading today.

COCOA (H1 interval)

Source: xStation5

