Coinbase Files with SEC to Deal in Tokenized Stocks 🏛️

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN.US) is seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer its customers blockchain-based shares — also known as tokenized shares — Reuters reported. The initiative, confirmed by Coinbase’s general counsel, would allow users to buy and trade shares issued and settled directly on the blockchain, rather than through traditional exchange infrastructure.
The SEC’s decision on the proposal will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for how tokenized financial assets are regulated and integrated into the broader U.S. financial system.
Source: xStation
