Daily summary: Tech drags on Wall Street, yen outperforms G10 peers, energy ticks down (19.08.2025)

Wall Street sees a correction fueled by tech sell-off. Nasdaq (US100: -1.2%) is leading losses, followed by Russell 2000 (US2000: -0.75%) and S&P 500 (US500: -0.5%), while Dow Jones (US30) trades flat.

Palantir (-8.3%) and major semiconductor producers (AMD: -5.1%, Nvidia: -2.9%, Broadcom: -3.5%) are driving declines, with Intel as the notable exception, gaining after news that the U.S. government and Japan’s SoftBank plan to acquire a 10% stake in the company.

French news agency AFP reported that Vladimir Putin, during a call with Donald Trump yesterday, suggested Moscow as a potential venue for a meeting with Ukraine’s president.

In the U.S., housing starts data surprised to the upside (1.43M vs. forecast 1.29M, prior 1.36M), boosting real estate stocks.

In Canada, inflation fell in line with expectations to 1.7% (prior 1.9%), while core monthly inflation disappointed (0.1% vs. 0.4% expected, prior 0.1%). Slowing price growth alongside labor market weakness shifts expectations for the Bank of Canada toward renewed rate cuts (current 2.75%; last cut in March).

Despite early losses, European indices closed higher, with Euro Stoxx 50 (EU50) briefly surpassing the key 5500 level to reach its best level since March. Austria's AUT20 (+1.6%), Poland's W20 (+1.05%), Swiss SUI20 (+0.87%), and France's FRA40 (+0.84%) led gains, while DAX futures (DE40) traded flat.

On FX markets, the dollar index was steady. The Japanese yen was the strongest G10 currency, gaining against the USD (USDJPY: -0.25%). The euro (EURUSD: 1.165) and Swiss franc (USDCHF: 0.807) traded flat, while the Canadian dollar weakened after CPI data (USDCAD: +0.4%).

Natural gas futures dropped over 5% to nine-month lows on strong production, cooler-than-expected U.S. weather forecasts, and Hurricane Erin, which could reduce demand from power plants and dampen conditions on the East Coast. OIL is down 1.2%.

Coffee futures gained over 2% on unfavorable weather in Brazil, where frost and cold temperatures are hurting both production and bean quality, weighing on forecasts for the next harvest.