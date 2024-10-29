Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Corporate results steal the show, as GBP/USD hovers near $1.30

09:26 29 October 2024

Event risk, what event risk? Financial markets have started the week in sanguine fashion, with stock indices in Europe and the US all rising at the start of the week. European stocks have opened higher on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 is also expected to open higher later this afternoon. Currently the main US stock index is just over 40 points away from the record high set on 18th October. Oil prices are staging a mild recovery on Tuesday, after Monday’s rout, however, the Brent crude oil price is still below $72 per barrel. The oil price is helping the positive risk environment, as it could weigh on inflation and price pressures down the line.

BP’s profit beat fails to excite investors

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Markets are in a positive mood, and seem to be immune to event risk, including the US election that is a mere one week away. Corporate news is driving stock markets in the short term. BP’ s earnings were stronger than expected, but much weaker compared to the prior quarter. Revenue was stronger than expected at $47.25bn, and net income was $2.26bn, better than the $2.05bn expected, however, it was lower than Q2’s $2.38bn. Breaking down these results further, oil and gas profits were stronger than expected, although oil traders had a weak quarter, and profits were lower than in Q2.  Profits at the gas and low carbon energy division were also stronger than expected, however, capex spending was far higher than expected, at $4.22bn, compared to estimates of $3.82bn. BP’s debt pile also grew last quarter, rising to $24.27bn, bigger than estimates of $23.2bn. The title for this earnings report was ‘Driving Focus and efficiencies’. Apart from the fact that ‘driving focus’ is a meaningless phrase, the increase in capex spending and in the debt, pile does not suggest that BP is particularly efficient. Interestingly, BP reported flat fuel margins, even though volume of sales was stronger last quarter.  

Is BP’s share buyback programme at risk?

BP’s share price is down 1% at the start of trading on Tuesday, even though BP confirmed its dividend would be $0.08 per share, better than the $0.078 expected, the company also announced a $1.75bn share buyback. It has committed to a $1.75bn share buyback in Q4. BP said that it remains committed to its share buyback guidance for 2025 of $14bn, however, investors may be rattled by news that BP will review all of its financial guidance in February next year, thus the $14bn of buybacks for next year is not set in stone.

Overall, these were a dry set of results. The company expects Q4 upstream production to be lower than Q3, and refining margins are also expected to remain low in Q4, which could weigh on profits for this quarter.

HSBC adds to the global banking comeback

BP is the weakest performer on the FTSE 100 so far today, at the other end of the spectrum is HSBC and Standard Chartered. HSBC reported a strong set of results, and its share price is higher by more than 2%. HSBC also beat profit expectations, and pre-tax profit rose nearly 10% compared to a yar ago. However, it announced a mega $3bn buyback programme, which has piqued traders’ appetites for the stock. Net interest income levels were maintained, which could boost overall 2024 profit levels and HSBC’s share price is at its highest level since May. These results are in line with a strong performance from the global financial sector, led by JP Morgan. This suggests that the prospect of lower interest rates, are not weighing on the profit levels at the world’s major banks, as wealth units and investment banking activity roar back and consumer segments remain strong.

As we have mentioned previously, a strong financial sector is a sign of a strong economy. The US is expected to report annualized GDP of 3% for Q3 on Wednesday. UK growth is likely to have slipped in Q3, but could the strong performance for the likes of Barclays and HSBC, be a sign that the UK economy could bounce back in Q4?

The FX view

From an FX perspective, the market is stable on Tuesday. The dollar is still king, although USD/JPY has stabilized below 153.50, and the pound is up a touch vs. the USD at $1.2985, after picking up from last week’s lows around $1.29. The question is whether the ‘bad news Budget’, as we have started to call it, has front -loaded the sour aspects of tax increases, and will instead deliver some unexpected sweeteners? The key for sterling will be the OBR growth forecasts. If GDP is revised higher for the long term, and if debt levels under the new public sector net financial liabilities measurement remain stable over the long term, then the pound could recover back above $1.30 vs. the USD. However, the long-term future of the FX market will depend on the outcome of the US election, since the dollar is an integral component of the Trump trade.

How GBP/USD can get back above $1.30

Interestingly, the bond market seems to be ignoring the weaker oil price, and 10-year bond yields are higher across the board on Tuesday. UK Gilt yields are higher by more than 2 basis points; however, European yields are rising at a faster pace. As we lead up to Wednesday’s UK Budget, the 10-year Gilt yield is higher by 22 basis points in the last 7 days. This does not give the Chancellor any room for error. While rising bond yields usually boost the pound, in this instance, falling bond yields on the back of a well-received budget on Wednesday, could be the tonic GBP/USD needs to get back above $1.30.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

31.10.2024
21:04

Apple's Q4 Revenue Hits Record High: Is AI the Next Growth Driver?

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Apple reported its fiscal fourth quarter results, setting a new September quarter revenue record of $94.93 billion, up 6%...

 20:57

Amazon rebounds 6% in after-hours trading after beating Q3 2024 earnings estimates 📈

Amazon has just released its Q3 2024 earnings report. Analysts projected the net sales of $157.29 bn, earnings per share of $1.16 and Amazon Web Services...

 18:51

Daily Summary: Global Markets Slide Amid Big Tech Earnings Disappointment, Inflation Data, and Weaker Economic Indicators

US stock markets dump after Big Tech earnings with  US100 leading losses (-1.98%), US500 -1.42% down and US2000 leading 1.4% lower. European...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator