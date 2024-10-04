Cotton tests $73 resistance zone ahead of today CoT report 📊

Cotton futures are testing the $73 per bale area, ahead of today's Commitment of Traders (CoT) report, which will be released at 8:30 PM BST. Also, wheat, corn and soybean may be volatile ahead of or after the report.

Higher oil should support cotton prices (lowering demand for its substitute, polyester), but on the other hand, a stronger dollar is not good for cotton

So far, the market has not priced in particularly optimistic stimulus treatments in the Chinese economy, which in theory should be a positive driver for prices

It's still unclear how much damage Hurricane Helene did to U.S. crops (the USDA WASDE report isn't due until October 11); behind-the-scenes talk is of as much as 300,000 to 500,000 bales of crop loss

Another Hurricane Kirk is currently forming in the Atlantic and is likely to reach the US East Coast on Sundays

Bad weather circumstances for US cotton (Mississippi Delta, Georgia, Florida) came at the worst time i.e. harvest season

The latest CoT report indicated further indecision in the cotton market; Managed Money positions indicate a similar sized increase in both long and short positions, while Commercials (hedgers) continue to hedge against price declines. This time, the withdrawal of a sizable amount of short positions from Commercial investors and fund managers could provide some positive signal for cotton, perhaps heralding a structural change, ahead of a further upward trend. For the moment, however, investors are clearly undecided and are waiting for a 'signal' that will either provide new fuel for the uptrend, or pull prices back to the $70 per bale area. Along the way of the 'bounce' from the $67 per bale level, cotton has managed to defend increases several times, resisting strong downward impulses. The key psychological support zone is $70 per bale.

Source: xStation5

The latest CoT report. Source: CFTC