CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cotton tests $73 resistance zone ahead of today CoT report 📊

13:26 4 October 2024

Cotton futures are testing the $73 per bale area, ahead of today's Commitment of Traders (CoT) report, which will be released at 8:30 PM BST. Also, wheat, corn and soybean may be volatile ahead of or after the report.

  • Higher oil should support cotton prices (lowering demand for its substitute, polyester), but on the other hand, a stronger dollar is not good for cotton
  • So far, the market has not priced in particularly optimistic stimulus treatments in the Chinese economy, which in theory should be a positive driver for prices
  • It's still unclear how much damage Hurricane Helene did to U.S. crops (the USDA WASDE report isn't due until October 11); behind-the-scenes talk is of as much as 300,000 to 500,000 bales of crop loss 
  • Another Hurricane Kirk is currently forming in the Atlantic and is likely to reach the US East Coast on Sundays
  • Bad weather circumstances for US cotton (Mississippi Delta, Georgia, Florida) came at the worst time i.e. harvest season

The latest CoT report indicated further indecision in the cotton market; Managed Money positions indicate a similar sized increase in both long and short positions, while Commercials (hedgers) continue to hedge against price declines. This time, the withdrawal of a sizable amount of short positions from Commercial investors and fund managers could provide some positive signal for cotton, perhaps heralding a structural change, ahead of a further upward trend. For the moment, however, investors are clearly undecided and are waiting for a 'signal' that will either provide new fuel for the uptrend, or pull prices back to the $70 per bale area. Along the way of the 'bounce' from the $67 per bale level, cotton has managed to defend increases several times, resisting strong downward impulses. The key psychological support zone is $70 per bale.

Source: xStation5

The latest CoT report. Source: CFTC

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Changing the language affects the change of regulator