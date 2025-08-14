US OPEN: Equities retreat on higher inflation reading (14.08.2025)

US stock indices opened in the red, while bond yields recovered after a significantly stronger-than-expected wholesale inflation tempered Fed rate cut expectations. Swap market’s bets remain high (94% chance of a 25 bp cut), though bond market stress should extend right up to the next PCE reading that will complete current inflation outlook

The biggest drop is seen in small-cap Russell 2000 (US2000: -1.4%), followed by losses posted in DJIA (US30: -0.4%) and S&P 500 (-0.2%). Nasdaq is trading flat, thanks to resilience of some megacaps like Amazon (AMZN.US: +2.1%), Netflix (NFLX.US: +1.5%), Broadcom (AVGO.US: +1.2%) or Alphabet (GOOGL.US: +0.5%).

Among S&P 500 sectors, the worst performers are materials, energy, real estate, and industrials, which have high exposure to the PPI increase — a factor that could weigh on their profit margins. On the positive side we can see an above-mentioned resilience of tech stocks, as well as leading gains posted by consumer discretionary stocks.

Today’s volatility in S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomber Finance LP

US2000 (D1)

Russell 2000 futures have pulled back after testing key resistance around 2,330 — a level that has repeatedly capped the index’s attempts to revisit its November 2024 record highs. In addition to the downbeat PPI data, selling pressure was reinforced by the RSI brushing against overbought territory yesterday. Despite today’s decline, the broader trend on US2000 remains bullish: the index is still trading above the recent breakout level near 2,285 and well clear of both the EMA30 and EMA100.

Source: xStation5

Company news: