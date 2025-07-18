Crypto market euphoria; Trump signals opening retirement market to digital assets 📃👀

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a package of key cryptocurrency bills championed by President Donald Trump. The most important among them — the GENIUS Act — received bipartisan support (308 votes in favor, 122 against) and, after previously being approved by the Senate in June, now heads to Trump's desk. The bill introduces a regulatory framework for stablecoins, requiring issuers to comply with anti-money laundering and sanctions regulations. The House also passed the CLARITY Act (defining general crypto market regulatory principles) and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which aims to block the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The latter two bills are still awaiting Senate approval.

In parallel, Trump is preparing an executive order that would allow $9 trillion in American retirement savings (from 401(k) accounts) to be invested in alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, gold, and private equity — potentially transforming the structure of the U.S. retirement system.

Source: XTB Research

As legislative progress accelerates, the crypto market is booming. Ethereum is up 51% since the beginning of July, and Bitcoin remains above the $120,000 mark. Altcoins are also gaining, supported by growing institutional interest and reports that giants like Walmart and Amazon are considering issuing their own stablecoins to reduce transaction costs. Market leaders are calling these developments a "breakthrough moment," offering hope for regulatory clarity, increased investor confidence, and a green light for widespread crypto adoption.

Institutions are allocating increasing capital into Ethereum. Stablecoin adoption could significantly boost demand for the second-largest cryptocurrency. A notable accumulation trend can be seen via BlackRock’s ETF. Source: XTB Research

Ethereum (D1)

Ethereum is seeing strong gains. However, unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum is still over 33% below its previous all-time high set in November 2021.

Source: xStation 5