Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Crypto news: Bitcoin tries to rebound after Friday sell-off 🚩US ETFs with the highest outflows on record 📉

10:40 9 September 2024

Bitcoin defends the area around $52,000 and bounces above $55,000 after a weak weekend for cryptocurrencies. The largest cryptocurrency follows in the footsteps of U.S. stock indices; it rises in correlation with the Nasdaq 100, falls with gold prices. This week, investors will be watching closely to see if the ECB decision and US CPI data will have some impact on prices, and what assets Wall Street will be betting on, in anticipation of the Fed decision, next week:

  1. Record outflows from U.S. ETFs reported ($1.2 billion in 8 sessions, up to and including Sept. 6)
  2. Bianco Research expects long-term, consistently positive impact of ETFs on Bitcoin adoption and cycles
  3. Despite the outflows, Bitcoin and Ethereum funds have been the most successful ETF newcomers this year (ranked 13 out of the top 25 newcomers; including 4 first positions)
  4. Lower U.S. bond yields, a weaker dollar and the prospect of a Fed rate cut this month continue to fail to ignite crypto market sentiment

Recent weeks for the cryptocurrency market have been very weak, and while Bitcoin is still 'struggling' many smaller cryptocurrencies have 'returned' to 2023 levels, almost completely erasing nearly a year of better sentiment, supported by the price action of Bitcoin itself.  So far, the cryptocurrency is not behaving as a 'safe haven', rather as a global risk barometer, and another sell-off - halted at the $52K level - has set off in the wake of stock market indices. Now investors will turn their attention to whether and how strongly bitcoin will rebound, if sentiment in global markets improves, after the last few down sessions. The low volatility and weakness in BTC could be perceived as a 'silent' risk, still hanging over global risk sentiment.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Bitcoin spot ETFs have seen net outflows of more than $1.2 billion over the past eight sessions. Investors realized gains as uncertainty grew over the sustainability of the rebound from the panic of early August. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. XTB Research


ETFs trading volumes saw a noticeable decline in the second half of the year.  The prospect of rate easing this month does not bring record interest in 'anti-dollar' Bitcoin, despite declining movements in the dollar and falling yields. Source: Bloomberg Finace L.P. XTB Research

Bitcoin chart (H1, D1 interval)

The recent downward impulse stopped at the level of 71.6 Fibonacci retracement of the August 5/6 upward wave. There is still a potential to confirm the 'bull flag' formation if the BTC price rises above $58k where we see significant price reactions and 38.2 Fibo.Source: xStation5

A potential 'bullish' flag on the Bitcoin chart is also visible in the broader daily interval. A breakout above $62,000 could potentially open the cryptocurrency's way to new one-year highs. Declines have been halted three times at the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement zone of the 2023 upward wave; the discount to the 200-session SMA200 (red line) remains at a record high since 2022 and currently stands at nearly 15%.Source: xStation5

Since about June, bitcoin has ceased to correlate with gold, which continues its rally unleashed by weaker US macro data and smoldering geopolitical tensions in the background. Dollar weakness has not supported BTC in the short term. Investors looking for 'safe haven' assets chose 'more secure' gold? Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
15:01

BREAKING: PMI below consensus, ISM non-manufacturing above expectations 📣

2:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for September: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54; forecast 54.4; previous 54.4 S&P Global Services...

 13:37

Lockheed Martin raises dividend by 4.8% 💵

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator