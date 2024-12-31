Cryptocurrencies in consolidation despite ETF outflows 🪙

The crypto market is seeing a slight rebound today after the pullbacks of yesterday's session, where stocks and stock indexes were also subjected to declines. The crypto sector itself is seeing pressure caused by prolonged net outflows from ETFs, which in cumulative values for 20 days reached their lowest values since early November this year. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Net fund flows into Bitcoin-based spot funds. Source: XTB Ethereum is currently holding in a broad consolidation, which is bounded from the top by an important zone of resistance defined by the formation of the broken high momentum lows of early December. Source: xStation

