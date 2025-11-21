Cryptocurrencies in Panic: Bitcoin Loses 4.5%

The cryptocurrency market is in full panic today. Bitcoin is losing around 4.5 percent, dropping to about 84,000 USD, while other cryptocurrencies are experiencing even larger declines, ranging from approximately 5 percent to over 16 percent. Ethereum is down more than 5 percent, and projects like ApeCoin and Dogwifhat are falling over 10 percent. The wave of sell-offs is triggering a cascade of liquidations, creating massive uncertainty across the markets.
Source: xStation5
Investor sentiment is plunging into extreme fear, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index reaching a value of 11. The panic is further fueled by increasing reports of liquidations by whales, which adds to market uncertainty. Additionally, investors are reacting to growing concerns over Fed decisions regarding interest rates. Markets fear that a lack of a rate cut will maintain pressure on risky assets, including cryptocurrencies, and deepen the ongoing correction.
Source: xStation5
Cocoa futures recover 1% from 21-month low 🍫
📈 US100 gains 2.1%
Omnicom and Interpublic Join Forces. Will the Merger Be Enough to Catch Up with Big Tech?
Has Alphabet just won the AI race?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.