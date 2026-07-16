Daily Summary: 📉 A Red Day Across Markets. AI Sector Weighs on Wall Street, Precious Metals Under Pressure

📈 Stock Market
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Today’s session on Wall Street is marked by selling pressure, with the most important US indices remaining in the red: the S&P 500 is losing about 0.4%, while the Nasdaq 100 is declining by nearly 1.5%. The Dow Jones index is also recording declines, fitting into the weak market sentiment, with the main source of weakness remaining a broad sell-off in semiconductor sector companies.
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TSMC presented record results for the second quarter, raising its revenue growth forecast for 2026 to over 40% and increasing investment plans. These data confirm the sustained, highly robust demand for chips used in artificial intelligence. Despite the positive reports, the company's shares and the broader semiconductor sector came under pressure, as investors expected even stronger results and are increasingly analyzing whether the massive spending on AI infrastructure development will translate into sufficiently high profitability.
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Today, after the close of the session, investors will learn Netflix's quarterly results. The company's shares have already fallen by about 45% from their historic highs, so the market will pay close attention to the rate of revenue growth, the development of the advertising segment, and future business prospects. The report will show whether the current sell-off is merely a result of short-term concerns or represents a permanent shift in expectations toward the streaming giant.
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Europe is recording a mixed session. The British FTSE 100 is gaining over 0.5%, while the German DAX is losing about 0.5%. The Spanish IBEX 35 is down by 0.2%, and a symbolic decline is also observed on the French CAC 40.
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Japan plans to purchase 27.5 thousand Vera Rubin processors from Nvidia to create its own artificial intelligence model used in robotics and to reduce dependence on foreign AI infrastructure. The project, supported by the government with approximately 2.4 billion dollars, is designed to accelerate the development of the domestic AI ecosystem and strengthen Japan's position in the global technological race.
📊 Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy
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Fed representative Lorie Logan assessed that the US economy remains strong and the labor market situation is stable, but inflation is still not moving sustainably toward the 2% target. In her view, moderately higher interest rates may be needed to better balance risks, and a single, more favorable CPI reading is not a sufficient signal of a permanent cooling of price pressures.
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Logan also pointed out that investments in artificial intelligence could increase productivity in the future, but currently, they may additionally bolster demand and inflationary pressures.
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Data from the US economy continue to point to the resilience of consumers and the labor market. The number of new unemployment benefit claims fell to 208 thousand against the expected 217 thousand, confirming a stable employment situation.
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Retail sales in June rose by 0.2% month-on-month, in line with forecasts. The data support the scenario of a soft landing for the US economy and limit fears of a sharp slowdown. At the same time, the moderate growth in consumption shows that households remain cautious. For the Federal Reserve, this serves as an argument for maintaining the current monetary policy, as the economy remains strong but shows no signs of overheating.
🌍 Geopolitics
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In the Middle East, tensions between the United States and Iran remain high. Both sides continue military actions around the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran describes as an "impassable red line", while simultaneously declaring readiness for diplomatic talks. Despite signals regarding potential negotiations, the conflict continues to escalate—the US is expanding military operations and actions aimed at limiting maritime transport, while Iran is responding with attacks on targets in the region and warning of the consequences of strikes on its infrastructure.
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Rising tensions around one of the most critical oil transit routes increase uncertainty in global markets and maintain pressure on energy prices. Iran warns that further escalation could lead to the expansion of the conflict to other states in the region and disrupt the functioning of key trade routes. Investors fear that the deepening crisis could translate into increased energy costs, global shipping issues, and a resurgence of inflationary pressures.
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Following drone attacks on Erbil in Iraq, the US embassy warned American citizens of elevated risks and urged them to exercise extreme caution. The incident has heightened fears that the conflict between the US and Iran could spread to other areas of the Middle East, further worsening investor sentiment.
🪙 Precious Metals
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The precious metals market remains under selling pressure.
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Gold is losing nearly 2% and is falling below 4,000 USD per ounce.
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Silver is performing even worse, declining by about 3.5% and dropping below the level of 56 USD per ounce.
🛢️ Commodities and Energy
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Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, oil contracts are posting declines.
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Brent crude is losing over 1% and is in the region of 85 USD per barrel.
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WTI crude is oscillating around 78 USD per barrel.
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Henry Hub natural gas contracts (NATGAS) are retreating by nearly 3%.
🪙 Cryptocurrencies
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Digital assets also remain under pressure.
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Bitcoin is losing about 0.9% and is testing the area of 64,000 USD.
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Ethereum is declining by about 2.5%, falling below the level of 1,900 USD.
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