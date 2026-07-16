Daily Summary: 📉 A Red Day Across Markets. AI Sector Weighs on Wall Street, Precious Metals Under Pressure

Today’s session on Wall Street is marked by selling pressure, with the most important US indices remaining in the red: the S&P 500 is losing about 0.4%, while the Nasdaq 100 is declining by nearly 1.5%. The Dow Jones index is also recording declines, fitting into the weak market sentiment, with the main source of weakness remaining a broad sell-off in semiconductor sector companies.

TSMC presented record results for the second quarter, raising its revenue growth forecast for 2026 to over 40% and increasing investment plans. These data confirm the sustained, highly robust demand for chips used in artificial intelligence. Despite the positive reports, the company's shares and the broader semiconductor sector came under pressure, as investors expected even stronger results and are increasingly analyzing whether the massive spending on AI infrastructure development will translate into sufficiently high profitability.

Today, after the close of the session, investors will learn Netflix's quarterly results. The company's shares have already fallen by about 45% from their historic highs, so the market will pay close attention to the rate of revenue growth, the development of the advertising segment, and future business prospects. The report will show whether the current sell-off is merely a result of short-term concerns or represents a permanent shift in expectations toward the streaming giant.

Europe is recording a mixed session. The British FTSE 100 is gaining over 0.5%, while the German DAX is losing about 0.5%. The Spanish IBEX 35 is down by 0.2%, and a symbolic decline is also observed on the French CAC 40.