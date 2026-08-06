Wheat extends correction, falls to its lowest level since July 10 🚩 Drought, El Niño and the Black Sea in focus

Wheat futures are correcting part of their recent surge on the Chicago Board of Trade, although prices remain clearly above the levels seen at the start of the year. After almost four years of persistent declines, wheat prices have begun to recover, as investors increasingly recognise that the market’s fundamental backdrop is deteriorating. This time, the problem is not driven by a single event, but by the combination of drought, export disruptions in the Black Sea region and growing uncertainty surrounding global fertiliser supplies.

Since the beginning of 2026, wheat futures have gained nearly 25%. Importantly, this move has taken place without the kind of sudden supply shock seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The current market structure is considerably more complex.

On the one hand, investors are pricing in weaker crop prospects for the current season. On the other, logistical risks surrounding exports from the Black Sea region are rising. It is this combination that is bringing a risk premium back into wheat futures pricing.

The Black Sea is becoming a problem again

Russian missile strikes on ports in Odesa, together with Ukrainian attacks on vessels and infrastructure in the Sea of Azov, have significantly disrupted exports from the region. At the same time, increased risks to Russian Black Sea ports have pushed up freight and insurance costs. The impact is already visible in the data, with total grain shipments from the Black Sea in late July more than 40% lower than a year earlier.

This is particularly important because Russia and Ukraine together account for roughly 32% of global wheat trade. Some Ukrainian exports can be redirected by rail or through the Danube to Romanian ports, but these routes are more expensive and have limited capacity. Russia also lacks an easy alternative, as Baltic and Arctic ports are located far from the main producing regions and are not equipped to handle comparable volumes.

Drought is beginning to weigh on global production

The second major driver behind the recent rally is the worsening weather outlook. Widespread drought has affected large parts of the Northern Hemisphere, while the latest USDA projections point to a meaningful decline in production among most of the world's leading wheat exporters.

The key forecasts include:

Production among the world's seven largest wheat exporters is expected to decline by around 11% in the 2026/27 marketing year.

Global wheat exports are projected to fall by approximately 7%.

US wheat production is expected to decline by around 26%, while exports could drop by nearly 15%.

Canadian wheat output is forecast to fall by approximately 15%.

Australia is expected to reduce wheat plantings by around 12% due to drought conditions and elevated fertiliser costs.

Argentina is also expected to produce a smaller crop, although the developing El Niño weather pattern could partially offset some of the downside risks.

Although crop prospects in Russia and Ukraine remain relatively favourable compared with other producing regions, the bigger challenge is no longer production itself but the ability to move grain efficiently to global markets. As a result, logistical constraints are becoming almost as important as crop yields in determining the global wheat balance.