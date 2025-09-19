Daily Summary: Another Record-Breaking Day on Wall Street

Wall Street indices continue to rise on Triple Witching Day, reaching new all-time highs, driven by the dovish interpretation of the Fed’s recent interest rate cut.

The US100 contract is already up 0.4% a little over two hours before the session close, surpassing 24,800 points. The US500 is up 0.15%, trading above 6,700 points.

Neel Kashkari stated that he supported the recent rate cut decision and would favor two more cuts this year. In 2026, Kashkari will be a voting member of the FOMC.

Miran, a newly appointed Fed Board member, indicated that to reach a neutral rate, interest rates should be cut by 50 basis points.

Despite the dovish interpretation of the Fed's move, EUR/USD is declining for the third consecutive session, testing the 1.1750 level. This comes after briefly hitting 1.19 during the Fed decision — the highest level since 2021.

Gold and silver are recovering losses today, gaining 0.7% and 2.0% respectively. Silver could close today at its highest level since 2011.

The Bank of Japan, under Governor Kazuo Ueda, decided to keep the interest rate at 0.50%. At the same time, a plan was announced to gradually sell its holdings of ETFs and REITs.

Retail sales in the UK rose by 0.5% in August 2025 compared to the previous month, exceeding analysts’ expectations of a 0.3% increase.

In Germany, producer prices fell by 0.5% compared to the previous month, while the market had expected a 0.1% drop.

Retail sales in Canada decreased by 0.8% in July 2025 on a monthly basis, in line with market expectations. The report, especially when excluding auto sales, came in weaker than expected, reducing the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will stick to its cautious stance and increasing the chances of earlier rate cuts.

Donald Trump spoke with President Xi today and reported a positive outcome from the talks. He announced plans to meet Xi during the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea.

Later this evening, Moody’s is expected to announce its decision on Poland’s credit rating.

Bitcoin is down over 1.3% today, trading around $115,670, while Ethereum is down nearly 3%, testing levels near $4,460.